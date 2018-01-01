TRADITIONAL AFRICAN TEXTILES +

MODERN DESIGNS


HANDBAGS

THAT EMPOWER


GOOD FOR WOMEN

WOMEN FOR GOOD


The Tola Collection

Traditional African Textiles

Aso-Oke

Pronounced 'Ah-shor-oh-kay' and meaning 'Top Cloth', these textiles are hand-loomed cloths woven by the Yoruba people in western Nigeria and worn for special occasions ... now including days you carry an Olori bag. The Aso-Oke textiles are used either on the exterior flap or interior pockets of the Tola Collection. 

SPONSORING GIRLS EDUCATION

ONE BAG = ONE MONTH

For every bag sold, we sponsor one month of education for an underprivileged girl. We believe in the sustainability of the impact of education on a girl child and dedicate resources to ensure that every girl has a chance at a better future. Learn More

CREATING ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES FOR GIRLS & WOMEN

OUR SOCIAL MISSION


'Tis the Season to be Loving'!

'Tis the Season to be Loving'! Things look bleaker than usual in the world these days, but there is one thing that can make it better, one reason why we must never lose faith, and it is love. Love is the universal language, the one thing that binds us all as (well, that and music), and the only thing that continually heals the world...

THE QUEEN’S GUIDE TO BETTER SELF-MANAGEMENT

THE QUEEN’S GUIDE TO BETTER SELF-MANAGEMENT For a young, professional woman in today’s time, there is so much more to do, but it seems there is not enough time to do it all! The key to being productive, (also to not pulling your hair out or fainting from exhaustion) is efficiency ...

Traditional Marriage - How it's Done in the Yoruba Land

Traditional Marriage - How it's Done in the Yoruba Land One can always tell when a Yoruba wedding is about to happen in the neighbourhood; the atmosphere crackles with excitement, neighbours' voices get a little louder, sometimes canopies spring up in the middle of the road..

#Beolori #BeQueen

